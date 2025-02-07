Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.410-2.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $107.66. 10,965,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 973.30% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.