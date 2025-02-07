Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 279 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Adobe stock opened at $435.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $628.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.93. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.