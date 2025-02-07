Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 54211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Holcim Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

