Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells 28,390 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,296,751.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,435.40. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00.
Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $82.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
