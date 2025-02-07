Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells 28,390 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,296,751.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,435.40. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, January 10th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $82.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

