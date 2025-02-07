iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 779,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 251,238 shares.The stock last traded at $101.81 and had previously closed at $103.25.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 126,863 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,994,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.