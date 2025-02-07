Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. 8,061,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,225. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
