Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. 8,061,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,225. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

