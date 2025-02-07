Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

