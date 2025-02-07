Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.87. 639,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. Maximus has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

