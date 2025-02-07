Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

