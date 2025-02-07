Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

