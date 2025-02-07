PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.57 and last traded at $78.03. 3,387,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,989,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

