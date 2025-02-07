Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $22.26 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,080 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 4.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 33.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

