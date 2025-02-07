Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 254,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 103,396 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Ares Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

