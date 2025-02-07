First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) Reports Financial Results for Q4 2024

First National Corporation released its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024, in a press release on February 6, 2025. The company’s performance for the fourth quarter of 2024 was detailed in the report, highlighting key aspects of its operations and financial standing during that period.

Get alerts:

The press release, which is being made available as an exhibit alongside this report, sheds light on First National Corporation’s financial outcomes for the specified timeframe. This document is an essential disclosure in concordance with Item 2.02 of the SEC’s guidelines, ensuring transparency and providing investors with pertinent information regarding the company’s recent financial performance.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, First National Corporation affirmed the accuracy of the report by filing the necessary signatures. Bruce E. Thomas, the Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, signed off on behalf of the corporation, confirming the details presented in the report.

Investors and stakeholders of First National Corporation can now review the press release to gain insights into the company’s financial condition and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024. This disclosure offers a comprehensive overview of the company’s performance metrics and is pivotal in the assessment and evaluation of its financial standing.

Additionally, the inclusion of this information in a regulatory filing underscores the company’s commitment to upholding transparency and compliance with reporting standards as mandated by regulatory authorities. It also serves as a means of fostering investor confidence and trust in the company’s financial disclosures and operational transparency.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First National’s 8K filing here.

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

See Also