SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 89918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 732.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

