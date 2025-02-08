Apollon Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

