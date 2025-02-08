Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $51.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,347,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,430,000 after purchasing an additional 776,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,143,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,957,000 after buying an additional 460,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

