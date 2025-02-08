Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $562.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.08.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

