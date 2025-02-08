3,308 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.65 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

