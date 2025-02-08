Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,611.4% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

