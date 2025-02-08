Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $6.14 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $552.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.99 and a 1-year high of $561.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $549.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

