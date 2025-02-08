Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,659 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

