MWA Asset Management Sells 2,022 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MWA Asset Management decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 39.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Target by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Stock Down 2.5 %

TGT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.