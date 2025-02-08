Matthews International Secures Positive Arbitration Ruling with Tesla

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) recently announced a favorable ruling in its arbitration dispute with Tesla. The ruling, issued on February 6, 2025, by an arbitrator, confirms Matthews International Corporation’s right to continue distributing its proprietary Dry Battery Electrode technology to other customers. The dispute arose from a demand filed by Matthews against Tesla in January 2024.

In response to the ruling, Matthews International Corporation expressed its intent to recommence the marketing, sale, and delivery of its DBE products to various customers within the electric vehicle market, where the demand for innovative solutions remains high. The company stated that the ruling validates its extensive background and skills in manufacturing advanced DBE technology.

Joseph C. Bartolacci, President, and CEO of Matthews International Corporation, highlighted the significance of the decision, emphasizing the company’s commitment to advancing dry battery electrode technology. Matthews had earlier received a U.S. Patent (No. 12,136,727 B2) for Systems for Manufacturing a Dry Electrode on November 5, 2024, which is expected to contribute to further advancements in the DBE industry.

The arbitration ruling followed extensive negotiations between Matthews and Tesla over the use of DBE technology. Matthews resorted to arbitration after Tesla initiated litigation in federal court, accusing Matthews of misappropriating trade secrets, despite agreeing to resolve such disputes through arbitration.

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products, and brand solutions, with a diverse product portfolio that serves various sectors, including energy storage, product identification, and memorialization solutions.

In connection with its upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting, Matthews International Corporation has filed definitive proxy statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and initiated communications with its shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to review all relevant documents as they become available for important information regarding the company’s future plans and strategies. Additional information and filings can be accessed at the SEC’s website or at Matthews International Corporation’s dedicated investor relations page.

Participants involved in the solicitation of proxies for the 2025 Annual Meeting include executives and directors of the company, who play key roles in shaping the company’s direction and governance. Detailed information on compensation, stock ownership, and various matters relating to the participants can be found in the company’s definitive proxy statement.

For further inquiries or information, shareholders and interested parties can contact Matthews International Corporation’s Corporate Office at Two NorthShore Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851, or visit the company’s official website.

