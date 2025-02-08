Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – February 08th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and MakeMyTrip are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are a type of equities representing companies that operate in the leisure and entertainment industry, including travel, hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, and related services. These stocks are influenced by consumer discretionary spending trends and the overall state of the economy, with performance often tied to levels of consumer confidence and disposable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $69.22. 3,309,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,878. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,094,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

