BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 40,004 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 599,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $58,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,379,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 215,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,269.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,686,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,449,000 after buying an additional 1,670,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

