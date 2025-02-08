Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.