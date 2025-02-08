Best Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now – February 08th

CSX, Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Teck Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares or equity investments in companies that produce and distribute fertilizers used in agriculture to enhance soil quality and crop yields. These stocks are influenced by factors such as global demand for food, crop prices, and regulations affecting the fertilizer industry. Investing in fertilizer stocks can provide exposure to the agricultural sector and potentially benefit from the growing need for sustainable farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 16,936,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.12. 2,185,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.17. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 16,494,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 2,577,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,561,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,391,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,155. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.20. 725,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average of $249.65. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

