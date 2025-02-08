XPO Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) recently released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year. The company reported diluted earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.63 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share stood at $0.89 for the quarter, up from $0.77 in the previous year.

For the full year 2024, XPO reported diluted earnings per share of $3.23, a notable increase from $1.62 in 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year were $3.83, compared to $2.92 in the previous year.

In terms of financial performance, revenue for the fourth quarter decreased slightly to $1.92 billion from $1.94 billion in the same period in 2023. Operating income for the quarter was $148 million, up from $119 million in the previous year. Net income from continuing operations was reported at $76 million for the quarter, a rise from $58 million in 2023.

Adjusted financial measures also showed positive trends, with adjusted net income from continuing operations at $107 million for the quarter compared to $93 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, reached $303 million for the quarter, inclusive of gains from real estate transactions, compared to $264 million in the same period in 2023.

The company’s CEO, Mario Harik, expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting a year of strong earnings growth. Harik emphasized the company’s achievements in its North American LTL business, which surpassed full-year expectations, showing improvements in various operational metrics and service levels. He also mentioned the significant investments made in the company’s network, which are expected to further boost its competitive position in the freight market.

XPO anticipates continued momentum in 2025, building on its recent successes and operational efficiencies. The company remains focused on delivering long-term margin expansion and sustained growth.

XPO will hold a conference call on February 6, 2025, to discuss these results further with investors and analysts. The company’s stock performance and operational strategies will likely be key points of discussion during the call. Investors can access the call through toll-free or international phone lines, with a live webcast available on the investor relations section of XPO’s website. The call will be archived for later access until March 8, 2025.

XPO, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading provider of asset-based less-than-truckload freight transportation services in North America. With a customer-centric approach and proprietary technology, the company operates efficiently, serving a large customer base and employing thousands of individuals across multiple locations. For more information on XPO, visit their corporate website.

