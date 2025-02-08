Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 434.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 9.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $720.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.56 and a 200-day moving average of $755.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

