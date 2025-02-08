Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 240,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.