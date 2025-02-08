Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.65 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.