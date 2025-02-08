Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

