Promising Toy Stocks To Research – February 06th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Tractor Supply, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies in the toy industry, which includes companies that manufacture and sell toys, games, dolls, and other playthings. Investors interested in toy stocks can choose to invest in companies such as toy manufacturers, retailers, or distributors in order to potentially profit from the performance of the toy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,046.85. 1,350,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,081. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,063.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $958.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $911.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,183. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $822.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.61. 2,061,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,436. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 4,440,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,999. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,047. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99.

