79,897 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 79,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after buying an additional 413,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 192.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after buying an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 772,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $19,779,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 11.3 %

NYSE:G opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.