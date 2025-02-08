Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.80.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
