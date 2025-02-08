Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $199.73 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

