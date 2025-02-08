Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.10 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

