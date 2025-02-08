MWA Asset Management Acquires 187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.80 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

