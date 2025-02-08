Gray Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gray Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

