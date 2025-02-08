Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $206.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $205.79 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

