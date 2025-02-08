Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.