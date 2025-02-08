D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 19,427 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.