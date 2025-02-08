International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

IBM opened at $252.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

