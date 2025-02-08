Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes $368,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,144,250. This trade represents a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $917.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,027.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.