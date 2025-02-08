Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 410 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,027.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.62. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,144,250. This trade represents a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,517 shares of company stock worth $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

