Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading 4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 37,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Orbsat Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

