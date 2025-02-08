Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.
