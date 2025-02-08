Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Shares Up 2% After Dividend Announcement

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 10,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

