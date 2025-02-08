Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.5% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

